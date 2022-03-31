Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%.

Shares of FC stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.30. 70,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.84 million, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Franklin Covey by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

FC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

