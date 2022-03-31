Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,822,734 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $76,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 369,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 37,775 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 670,012 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,960,000 after buying an additional 181,907 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,761,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

