Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 46.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.17. 703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,085. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.79 and a current ratio of 11.79. The company has a market cap of $75.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.77). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.51% and a negative net margin of 152.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

