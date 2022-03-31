Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FMS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($72.53) to €61.00 ($67.03) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($67.03) to €57.00 ($62.64) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

FMS opened at $33.57 on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.17.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

