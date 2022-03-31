FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.05%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BWB. B. Riley increased their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

BWB stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 693,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,424 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 185,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 207,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 27,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 115.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 25,205 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $72,738.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $218,132. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

