FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cineplex Inc. Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cineplex in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cineplex’s FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

CGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Cineplex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cineplex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.06.

CGX stock opened at C$13.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$839.94 million and a PE ratio of -3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$10.93 and a twelve month high of C$16.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.27.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$299.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.30 million.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

