FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ferguson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now anticipates that the company will earn $8.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2023 earnings at $8.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.49 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Ferguson from £150 ($196.49) to £140 ($183.39) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ferguson from £155 ($203.04) to £140 ($183.39) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,092.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $137.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.65. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $119.35 and a 12-month high of $183.67.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $722,808,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 1,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,951,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after buying an additional 1,808,189 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,734,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,674,000 after purchasing an additional 832,112 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,573,000 after purchasing an additional 806,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

