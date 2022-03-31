FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Fulton Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.59.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 68,677 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 43.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth $803,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 90.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 78,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

