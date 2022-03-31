Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,800. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.47 million, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Gaia has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Gaia had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gaia will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaia in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gaia by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Gaia during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

