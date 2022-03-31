Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of GCI stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. Gannett has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $671.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 70,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 310,964 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gannett by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Gannett by 55.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 45,703 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

