GATX (NYSE:GATX) Sets New 52-Week High at $126.49

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $126.49 and last traded at $126.49, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.24.

Get GATX alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.81.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. GATX’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other news, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $125,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $40,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,460 shares of company stock worth $8,549,931 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $31,788,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,842,000 after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GATX by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About GATX (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.