Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GNK. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

GNK opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $970.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.80. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $26,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $37,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

