General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 167.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,585,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,749,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $538,905,000 after acquiring an additional 223,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $244.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.85 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

