General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.790-$3.866 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

General Mills stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.28. 64,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938,823. General Mills has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.09.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $1,724,353 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

