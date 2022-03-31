Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$7.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of GCO opened at $66.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average of $63.93. Genesco has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $909.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Genesco will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

