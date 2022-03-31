Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.30

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.30 and traded as high as C$2.63. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 10,450 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Geodrill from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.77 million and a P/E ratio of 6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Geodrill ( TSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.53 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Geodrill Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio is 4.10%.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

