Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Shares Down 9.4%

Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Approximately 439,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,625,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.45.
Georgian Mining Company Profile (LON:GEO)
