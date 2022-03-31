German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

GABC opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,175 shares of company stock valued at $302,451. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,289,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

