German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
GABC opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59.
In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,175 shares of company stock valued at $302,451. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,289,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.
About German American Bancorp (Get Rating)
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
