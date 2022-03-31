Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $24.00.
NYSE GLP opened at $27.30 on Thursday. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Partners by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after buying an additional 440,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $590,000.
Global Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.
