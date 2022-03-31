Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE GLP opened at $27.30 on Thursday. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 15.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Partners by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after buying an additional 440,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $590,000.

Global Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

