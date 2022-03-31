Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.62. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Golar LNG by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,331,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 831,443 shares during the period. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,134,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

