Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of GORO remained flat at $$2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. 675,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 12.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 32,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 16,949 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 127.2% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 236,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 26.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 821,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 171,752 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

