Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GORO opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.11.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

