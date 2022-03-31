Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 497,336 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 497,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $24,722,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 111,873 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $5,344,173.21.

On Monday, March 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,055 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $220,650.75.

On Monday, March 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,494 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $2,862,742.74.

On Thursday, January 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $447,984.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,127,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $5,470,000.00.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.28. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $50.44.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 9.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 632.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

