Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Up 57.6% in March

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the February 28th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 789,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Goodness Growth stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Goodness Growth has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.

Goodness Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries, as well as third-party dispensaries.

