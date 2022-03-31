Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Up 57.6% in March

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the February 28th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 789,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Goodness Growth stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Goodness Growth has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.
Goodness Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goodness Growth (GDNSF)
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
Receive News & Ratings for Goodness Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodness Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.