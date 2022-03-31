Gordon Haskett Trims Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Target Price to $355.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Gordon Haskett from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $392.83.

Shares of HD stock traded down $5.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $302.74. 64,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,061,009. The company has a market capitalization of $312.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.36 and its 200 day moving average is $362.01. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $298.40 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

