Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Shares Up 0.1%

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 87,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 237,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Featured Stories
