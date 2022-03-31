Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.80 and a beta of 1.43. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $683.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 138,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Granite Construction by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Granite Construction by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.