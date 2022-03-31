Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $742.35

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 742.35 ($9.72) and traded as high as GBX 767.50 ($10.05). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 735.50 ($9.63), with a volume of 442,820 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.17) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Great Portland Estates to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.82) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 738 ($9.67).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 737.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 742.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

