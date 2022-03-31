Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.43 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $58,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $286,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $241,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBC traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.50. 27,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,307. The company has a market cap of $767.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.86. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

