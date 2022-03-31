Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
GRFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $11.81 on Thursday. Grifols has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19.
About Grifols (Get Rating)
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.