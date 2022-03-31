Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $11.81 on Thursday. Grifols has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,959,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Grifols by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,907,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,123 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Grifols by 448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,240,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,731,000 after buying an additional 1,831,499 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC bought a new position in Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,983,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

