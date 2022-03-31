Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $180.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $143.00 and a 12 month high of $212.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $649,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $720,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,672 shares of company stock worth $2,175,830. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 27.7% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Group 1 Automotive (Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.