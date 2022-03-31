Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

PAC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $157.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $98.64 and a 1 year high of $157.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.51.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

