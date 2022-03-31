Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.38.

TV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,393,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

