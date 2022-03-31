GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBP opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a market cap of $89.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.49. GT Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

GTBP has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTBP. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 498.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GT Biopharma (Get Rating)

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.