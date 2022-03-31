GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS GTBP opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a market cap of $89.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.49. GT Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $19.73.
GTBP has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About GT Biopharma (Get Rating)
GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).
