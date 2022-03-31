Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share by the oil production company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock opened at GBX 242.60 ($3.18) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 219.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 202.77. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 139.11 ($1.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 261.90 ($3.43). The company has a market cap of £518.51 million and a P/E ratio of 14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.86) target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 310 ($4.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

