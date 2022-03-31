H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

FUL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H.B. Fuller from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Shares of NYSE FUL traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,126. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $59.17 and a one year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.44.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.168 dividend. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 71,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,652,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller (Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.