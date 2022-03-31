Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Raised to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HAL. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.79.

NYSE:HAL opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $39.38.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 265.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

