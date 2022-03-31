Hanmi Financial Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $58.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $760.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after acquiring an additional 244,146 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 599,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 21,103 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

