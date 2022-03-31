Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Up 55.0% in March

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hannover Rück stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HVRRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €210.00 ($230.77) to €205.00 ($225.27) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($203.30) to €188.00 ($206.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($160.44) to €145.70 ($160.11) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.94.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

