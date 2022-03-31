Head-To-Head Contrast: eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) vs. Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fair Isaac and eBay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 1 4 0 2.80 eBay 0 13 11 0 2.46

Fair Isaac currently has a consensus target price of $572.17, indicating a potential upside of 19.96%. eBay has a consensus target price of $69.88, indicating a potential upside of 17.72%. Given Fair Isaac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than eBay.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 29.44% -403.65% 19.60% eBay 125.94% 24.01% 8.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fair Isaac and eBay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.32 billion 9.52 $392.08 million $13.60 35.07 eBay $10.42 billion 3.35 $13.61 billion $20.25 2.93

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than Fair Isaac. eBay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eBay has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of eBay shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of eBay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats eBay on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services. This segment also provides FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases, as well as stand-alone analytic and decisioning software that can be configured by customers to address a wide range of business use cases. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as business-to-consumer scoring solutions comprising myFICO.com subscription offerings. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization and indirect channels, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc. operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.