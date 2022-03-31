Head to Head Review: Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL) versus Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII)

Generation Alpha (OTCMKTS:GNAL – Get Rating) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Generation Alpha and Sharing Economy International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Alpha $1.28 million 0.04 -$570,000.00 ($0.02) -0.05 Sharing Economy International $50,000.00 212.48 -$6.72 million N/A N/A

Generation Alpha has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Generation Alpha and Sharing Economy International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Alpha 0 0 0 0 N/A Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by institutional investors. 60.8% of Generation Alpha shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Alpha and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Alpha 78.96% -13.50% 143.69% Sharing Economy International N/A N/A -72.93%

Volatility and Risk

Generation Alpha has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Generation Alpha beats Sharing Economy International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Generation Alpha Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generation Alpha, Inc. engages in developing, manufacturing, and distribution of digital lighting equipment. It focuses on the research, design, and manufacturing of advanced, energy efficient indoor horticulture lighting, plant nutrient products, and ancillary equipment. The company was founded by Alan Lien and Alvin Hao on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Upland, CA.

Sharing Economy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. Its platforms includes BuddiGo, a peer-to-peer resource sharing platform that allows users to outsource daily chores and mundane tasks. The company also operates rental stations that offer power bank for mobile charging on-demand and other items; provides advertising services; and develops virtual tours for the real estate, hospitality, and interior design industries. In addition, it engages in real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. Further, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops a mobile app, Autocap, which allows users to create an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app. Sharing Economy International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

