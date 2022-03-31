Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Short Interest Down 30.4% in March

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.3 days.

BTSDF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International stock remained flat at $$1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Health and Happiness has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

