Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,213,000 after acquiring an additional 64,440 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,360.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 114,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 107,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 117.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 29,681 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

