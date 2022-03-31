Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.
Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million.
Shares of Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $91.95 on Thursday. Heartland BancCorp has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $184.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.73.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.
Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.
