Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of HTBX stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01.

Heat Biologics ( NASDAQ:HTBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,658.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Heat Biologics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Heat Biologics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heat Biologics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Heat Biologics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

