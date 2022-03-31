Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.350-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.62 million.

Shares of HLIO traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,847. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.29 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

HLIO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helios Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Helios Technologies by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Helios Technologies by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

