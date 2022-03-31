Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

HTGC opened at $18.14 on Thursday. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 244,809 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,006.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 187,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 173,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 170,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 159,349 shares in the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

