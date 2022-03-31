Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) to announce $153.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.01 million and the highest is $166.46 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $147.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $649.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $627.88 million to $671.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $701.39 million, with estimates ranging from $691.50 million to $711.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

HRTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 471,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 175,426 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 151,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 147,468 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 834,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 112,331 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 98,651 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $7.04 on Thursday. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $188.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.86%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

