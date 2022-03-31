Hess (HES) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hess (NYSE: HES):
- 3/31/2022 – Hess is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $132.00 to $139.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $124.00.
- 3/11/2022 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – Hess was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.
Shares of NYSE HES opened at $108.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $109.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.76.
Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $279,973,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 27.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,842,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
