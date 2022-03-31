Hess (HES) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hess (NYSE: HES):

3/31/2022 – Hess is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $132.00 to $139.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $124.00.

3/11/2022 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Hess was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $108.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $109.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $279,973,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 27.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,842,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

