Hess (NYSE:HES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.

NYSE:HES opened at $108.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hess has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $109.88.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $745,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

